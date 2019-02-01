|
Citation
Rogers BC, Bertram N, Gersonius B, Gunn A, Lowe R, Murphy C, Pasman R, Radhakrishnan M, Urich C, Wong THF, Arnbjerg-Nielsen K. Philos. Transact. A Math. Phys. Eng. Sci. 2020; 378(2168): e20190201.
Affiliation
Department of Environmental Engineering, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Royal Society Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32063172
Abstract
This paper presents a novel interdisciplinary and catchment-based approach for exploring urban flood resilience. Our research identified and developed a diverse set of adaptation measures for Elwood, a suburb in Melbourne, Australia, that is vulnerable to pluvial and coastal flooding. We drew on methods from social science, urban design and environmental engineering to gain integrated insights into the opportunities for Elwood to increase its flood resilience and urban liveability.
Language: en
Keywords
climate change adaptation; community visioning; flood resilience; interdisciplinary research; strategy testing; urban intensification