Abstract

This study sought to: 1. determine the frequency of rehospitalization with diagnosis of suicidal ideation or suicide attempt (SI/SA) within a year and how often patients had multiple rehospitalizations; 2. identify the time period for which the risk of rehospitalization is highest; and 3. determine the characteristics of patients with multiple rehospitalizations. We conducted a retrospective cohort study of adults with depression using 4 US health claims databases. We defined hospitalization as an inpatient or emergency room visit with codes indicating a suicide attempt or suicidal thoughts using a validated algorithm. Rates of rehospitalization with SI or SA were analyzed together and separately, including multiple re-hospitalizations with SI/SA. Across all databases 121,065 patients were hospitalized with a diagnosis of SI/SA. Rates of rehospitalization within a year ranged from 7.96% to 11.24%. The risk of rehospitalization with SI/SA is highest during the first month. Nearly 50% of rehospitalizations occurred within 3 months after initial hospitalization. Patients with rehospitalization(s) had more anxiety disorders, sleep disorders and substance use disorders than patients without. Among patients with depression hospitalized for SI/SA, rehospitalization for SI/SA within a year is not uncommon. Risk of rehospitalization with a diagnosis of SI/SA is highest during the first month.



