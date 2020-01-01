|
Citation
|
Grier T, Dinkeloo E, Reynolds M, Jones BH. Sleep Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
U.S. Army Public Health Center, Clinical Public Health and Epidemiology Directorate, 8977 Sibert Road, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, USA 21010.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32061551
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: In physically demanding occupations or athletic populations, sleep has been shown to be an important factor for both performance and recovery. However, evidence is limited on sleep duration and its association with musculoskeletal injury risk in physically active populations. Therefore, the purpose of this analysis was to evaluate the relationship between sleep duration and musculoskeletal injury incidence in a population of physically active men and women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Age; Exercise; Military; Physical Training