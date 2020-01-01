Abstract

Objective: To analyze the results of occupational physical examination for major occupational hazard exposed laborer in 2018 in Guangzhou, to provide scientific basis for occupational health supervise. Methods: In January 2019, descriptive epidemiological methods were used as the data sources of the Occupational Disease and Occupational Health Information Surveillance System and the report data of Guangzhou Occupational Health Inspection Agency, collecting 2733 employers from 28 Occupational Health Inspection Organizations in 11 administrative regions of Guangzhou from January to December 2018, as well as the occupational health examination data of 97688 workers exposed to the occupational-disease-risk factors, to analyze the inspection of suspected occupational diseases and contraindications during the period of work of the workers who were monitored for the occupational hazard factors (silicon dust, welding fume, benzene, lead, Ethylene Dichloride, N-hexane, high temperature and hand-transmitted vibration). Results: Total 128 cases of suspected occupational disease were detected, including 3 suspected silicosis, 8 suspected welder＇s pneumoconiosis, 17 suspected other pneumoconiosis, 10 suspected benzene poisoning, 1 suspected lead poisoning and 89 suspected noise deafness. There were 2061 cases of occupational contraindication, among which 550 cases were contraindication of high temperature, 261 cases were benzene and 1089 cases were noise. Conclusion: The Occupational Health Inspection Institution of this city should continuously monitor the occupational health status of the harmful workers during their work, do a good job of prevention, and strengthen the labor protection.

目的： 分析2018年广州市重点监测的职业病危害因素作业劳动者在岗期间职业健康检查结果，为职业卫生监管和政策的制定提供科学依据。 方法： 2019年1月，采用描述性流行病学方法以《职业病与职业卫生信息监测系统》和广州市职业健康检查机构汇总上报数据为资料来源，收集2018年1~12月广州市11个行政区28家职业健康检查机构报告的2 733家用人单位，以及其接触重点监测职业病危害因素劳动者97 688人的职业健康检查数据作为调查对象，分析重点监测的职业病危害因素（矽尘、电焊烟尘、苯、铅、1，2-二氯乙烷、正己烷、噪声、高温和手传振动）作业劳动者在岗期间疑似职业病和职业禁忌证的检出情况。 结果： 共检出疑似职业病128例，其中疑似职业性矽肺3例、疑似电焊工尘肺8例、疑似其他尘肺17例、疑似职业性苯中毒10例、疑似职业性铅中毒1例、疑似职业性噪声聋89例。共检出职业禁忌证2 061例，其中高温作业职业禁忌证550例、苯261例和噪声1 089例。 结论： 该市职业健康检查机构应持续监测有害作业劳动者在岗期间的职业健康状况，做好预防工作，切实加强劳动保护。.

