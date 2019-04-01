Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the characteristics of socioeconomic factors and accident injury data, study its characteristics and trends, and provide a basis for establishing injury prevention and control mechanisms.



METHODS According to the data of accident reports published by the State Administration of Work Safety and the National Bureau of Statistics of 2001-2012, the frequency of accidents and the number of deaths were counted. Relevant socio-economic, health and other 10 indicators were selected, and descriptive analysis methods and multi-factor correlation stepwise regression analysis methods were used to estimate regression coefficients and statistical tests.



RESULTS There were 26,157 coal mine safety accidents in China from 2001 to 2012, with a total of 64,529 deaths and a total of 21,799 million tons of standard coal. The number of deaths in accidents has been declining since 2005. Multi-factor correlation analysis found that: the death component caused by damage, poisoning, and external causes and the contribution rate of industry to GDP are positively related to the death rate of million tons of coal mine safety accidents; environmental pollution treatment investment / GDP and thermal power generation / power generation The total amount is negatively correlated with the death toll from a million-ton coal mine safety accident.



CONCLUSION The safety of coal accidents in China is not only closely related to the economic development model and the level of socio-economic development, but also related to the level of medical care and environmental protection, which can provide a basis for the formulation of rescue policies for security accidents in the future.



摘要:目的 通过分析社会经济等影响因素与事故伤害数据，研究其特征及变化趋势，为建立伤害防控机制提供依据。方法 根据2001--2012国家安全生产监督管理总局、国家统计局等公布的事故报告资料数据， 统计事故频次、死亡人数。选用相关社会经济、卫生等10项指标，采用描述性分析方法和多因素相关逐步回归分析方法进行回归系数估计及统计检验。结果 全国2001--2012年累计煤矿安全事故26157次，总死亡人数为64529人，原煤生产总量为21799百万吨标准煤。事故年死亡人数自2005年起出现下降趋势。多因素相关分析发现：损伤、中毒和外部原因导致的死亡构成比和工业对GDP的贡献率均与百万吨煤煤矿安全事故死亡率呈正相关；环境污染治理投入/GDP和火力发电量／发电总量均与百万吨煤煤矿安全事故死亡率呈负相关。结论 中国的煤炭事故安全不但与经济发展模式、社会经济发展水平紧密相关，也与医疗卫生、 环境保护水平相关，可为今后制定安全事故灾害救援政策提供依据。

Language: cn