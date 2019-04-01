Abstract

OBJECTIVE To compare the deaths and injuries caused by road traffic accidents in China, Japan and Cambodia, and predict whether the three countries can achieve the goal set in the Sustainable Development Goals to reduce the number of road traffic deaths and injuries by half by 2020. The main reasons for the changes in national traffic injuries and their experience in controlling road traffic accidents provide a basis for mutual reference for the three countries to achieve their goals.



METHODS Analyze the traffic accident data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China and the same data from Japan and Cambodia published on the WHO website, compare the deaths and injuries caused by road traffic accidents in three countries, and use the trend extrapolation method to predict the number of deaths and injuries by 2020. Trends. As a result, the death rate, the 10,000-vehicle death rate, and the 100 million yuan GDP accident death rate are the highest in Cambodia, followed by China, and the lowest in Japan; China, Japan, and Cambodia have the largest proportion of deaths due to road traffic accidents: China is a car driver Japan is a pedestrian, and Cambodia is a two- and three-wheeled motorcycle driver. The number and rate of injuries in road accidents in Japan is much higher than in China and Cambodia. It is difficult for all three countries to achieve the goal of halving casualties by 2020.



CONCLUSION All three countries need to take further measures to control and prevent road traffic accidents. Although the main reasons for the change in traffic injuries in the three countries are different, there are successful experiences in preventing and controlling road traffic accidents that can be used for reference. Achieving the goals requires multisectoral cooperation and coordination, and multiple measures.



摘要:目的 比较中国、日本和柬埔寨因道路交通事故造成的死伤情况，预测三个国家能否实现可持续发展目标中设定的到2020年将道路交通事故死伤人数降低一半的目标，分析三个国家交通伤害变化的主要原因 和在控制道路交通事故方面的经验，为三个国家达成目标提供相互借鉴的依据。方法 分析来自国家统计局中国的交通事故数据和WHO网站公布的日本和柬埔寨的相同数据，比较三个国家因道路交通事故造成的死伤情况，并采用趋势外推法预测到2020年死亡和受伤人数的变化趋势。结果 死亡率、万车死亡率和亿元GDP事故死亡率均是柬埔寨最高，中国次之，日本最低；中国、日本和柬埔寨因道路交通事故死亡群体中占比最大的人群不同：中国是汽车驾驶员，日本是行人，柬埔寨是两轮和三轮摩托车驾驶员；日本的道路交通事故受伤人数和受伤率远高于中国和柬埔寨。三个国家都难以实现到2020年死伤减半的目标。结论 三个国家都需要进一步采取措施来控制和预防道路交通事故，尽管三个国家交通伤害变化的主要原因均不相同，但在预防和控制道路交通事故方面都有成功的经验可以互相借鉴。要实现目标需要多部门的合作和协调、多措并举。

Language: cn