Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the characteristics of injury of furniture products for children aged 0 to 6 years in Guangdong Province, and to provide a basis for the development of targeted prevention and control strategies and measures for children's furniture products.



METHODS The injury data related to furniture products of children aged 0 to 6 years in Guangdong product injury monitoring system were extracted, and the chi-square test was used to analyze the gender, age, cause of injury, and location of injuries of various furniture products between different groups. feature.



RESULTS In Guangdong Province in 2018, the percentage of children with different sex between 0 and 6 years of age in different types of furniture products showed that the ratio of male victims was higher than that of females ( χ 2 = 28.99, P <0.001). Among the furniture that caused babies (less than 1 year old) to be injured, the beds ranked first (accounting for 43.51%). The main injuries furniture products for young children (1 to 2 years old) and preschool children (3 to 6 years old) were Door and window products. The main causes of injuries to furniture products for children are blunt injuries (53.67%) and falls / falls (39.33%). The main injuries were head and upper limbs.



CONCLUSION There are certain differences in the distribution of different furniture products in terms of gender, age, cause of occurrence, and the location of the injury. In formulating prevention and control strategies, it is necessary to integrate the characteristics of the product itself and the characteristics of the main injured people to harm different products. Put forward targeted interventions to prevent and reduce product injuries.



摘要:目的 了解广东省0～6岁儿童的家具产品伤害发生特征，为制定针对性的儿童家具产品伤害预防控制策略和措施提供依据。方法 提取广东省产品伤害监测系统中2018年0～6岁儿童与家具产品相关的伤害数据，采用卡方检验分析不同组间各种家具产品伤害者的性别、年龄、伤害发生原因和受伤部位等特征。结果 广东省2018年不同性别0～6岁儿童在不同种类家具产品伤害特征总体表现为男性受伤害者的比率高于女性（χ2 ＝28.99， P＜0.001）。导致婴儿（小于1岁）受伤的家具中，床类居第一位（占比43.51%），幼儿（1～2岁）和学龄前儿童（3～6岁）的主要致伤家具产品则是门窗产品。导致儿童发生家具产品伤害最主要 的原因为钝器伤（占比53.67%）和跌倒/坠落（占比39.33%）。受伤部位主要为头部和上肢。结论 不同的家具产品伤害，在性别、年龄、发生原因和受伤部位的分布上存在一定的差异，在制定防控策略上需综合产品本身的特性以及主要受伤人群的特征，对不同的产品伤害，分别有针对性地提出干预措施，预防和减少产品伤害的发生。

Language: cn