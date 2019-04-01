Abstract

OBJECTIVE To investigate and analyze the current situation of road traffic injuries of takeaway riders in Shantou and analyze their risk factors, so as to provide reference for relevant departments to take effective prevention and control measures.



METHODS A convenient sampling method was used to conduct a questionnaire survey of takeaway riders in Shantou city from March to July 2019 by means of an electronic questionnaire platform (questionnaire star). The survey includes: general demographic characteristics, related work conditions, and road traffic accidents in the past 12 months. Descriptive analysis, χ 2 test and multi-factor Logistic regression analysis were used to explore the influencing factors of road traffic accidents in takeaway riders.



RESULTS A total of 450 questionnaires were recovered, of which 407 were valid questionnaires, and the effective rate was 90.44%. 87 takeaway riders reported a total of 154 road traffic accidents in the past 12 months, with a road traffic accident rate of 21.38% (87/407). In the latest road traffic accident, 47 people were injured and injured as a result of the accident The incidence rate was 11.55% (47/407). Multi-factor Logistic regression analysis showed that the education level of junior high school ( OR = 2.95) and elementary school and below ( OR = 4.32), part-time other city couriers ( OR = 2.95), delivery vehicle type is motorcycle ( OR = 4.32), meal The box is often fixed on the vehicle's dual pedals ( OR = 2.13), and the average daily delivery travel distance is> 99 kilometers ( OR= 3.92) is a possible risk factor for road accidents in takeaway riders. In the injured cases, the injured parts were more common in the lower extremities (42.55%), head, face / neck (31.91%) and upper extremities (10.64%); the main properties of injuries were abrasions (61.70%) and contusions (21.28%).



CONCLUSION Takeaway riders in Shantou City have a certain incidence of road traffic injuries, which are mainly affected by education level, work system and bad cycling behavior. The takeaway platform should take intervention measures according to the influencing factors of road traffic accidents to improve the road traffic safety level of takeaway riders.





摘要:目的 调查分析汕头市外卖骑手道路交通伤害发生现状并分析其危险因素，为相关部门采取有效防控措施提供参考依据。方法 采用便利抽样方法，借助电子问卷平台（问卷星），于2019年3至7月对汕头市城区的外卖骑手进行问卷调查。调查内容包括：一般人口学特征、相关工作情况、过去12个月道路交通事故发生情况等。应用描述性分析、 χ2检验及多因素Logistic回归分析方法探讨外卖骑手道路交通事故发生的影响因素。结果 共回收问卷450份，其中有效问卷407份，有效率为90.44%。87名外卖骑手报告在过去12个月内共发生154次道路交通事故，道路交通事故发生率为21.38%（87/407），在最近一次道路交通事故中，有47人因事故造成伤害，伤害发生率为11.55%（47/407）。多因素Logistic回归分析显示，初中(OR＝2.95）与 小学及以下（OR＝4.32）的文化程度、兼职其他同城速递工作（OR＝2.95）、配送车辆类型为摩托车（OR＝4.32）、配餐箱常固定于车辆的双脚踏板上（OR＝2.13）、平均每日配送行驶路程＞99千米（OR＝3.92）是外卖骑手道路交通事故发生的可能危险因素。伤害病例中，受伤部位多见于下肢 （42.55%）、头面/颈部（31.91%）和上肢（10.64%）；受伤的主要性质为擦伤（61.70%）和挫伤（21.28%）。结论 汕头市外卖骑手存在一定的道路交通伤害发生率，主要受文化程度、工作制度及不良骑车行为的影响。外卖平台应针对道路交通事故发生的影响因素采取干预措施，以提高外卖骑手的道路交通安全水平。

