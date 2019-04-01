Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the incidence of falls among the elderly in Putuo District, Shanghai, and the level of knowledge, belief, and practice of falls, and to provide a basis for the formulation of falls prevention strategies and measures for the elderly.



METHODS The cluster sampling method was used to select 871 elderly residents aged 60 years and above in Baiyu and Long March communities, and conducted a face-to-face questionnaire survey, including basic personal information, information on the occurrence of falls, and knowledge of the fall prevention. .



RESULTS Of the 871 respondents, 83 had fallen in the past 12 months; the incidence of falls was 9.53%. Males were 6.58%, females were 11.81%, females were higher than males, the difference was statistically significant ( χ 2 = 6.81, P <0.01); the total number of falls was 105, and 65 (78.31%) had a fall 18 people (21.69%) had multiple falls, and the falls mainly occurred during breakfast-lunch (42.86%) and lunch-dinner (35.24%). The fall occurred mainly in other public places outside the community (28.57%); The injury rate was 33.73%, and there was no significant difference in the injury rate between the elderly of different genders ( χ 2 = 1.52, P = 0.22); of all the elderly, 89.44% of the elderly believed that falls could be prevented, and 60.62% of the elderly People understand that falling is the main reason for the elderly to be hospitalized due to injuries. 45.81% of the elderly are worried that they will fall, 74.63% of the elderly will not reduce going out because of fear of falling, 71.99% are willing to participate in training on falls prevention and control, 72.90 % Of seniors are willing to participate in organized sports.



CONCLUSION Although the elderly in Putuo District have some awareness of falling prevention, the incidence of falls is still high. Community-family linkage needs to be further strengthened to reduce the incidence of falls in the elderly.





摘要:目的 了解上海市普陀区老年人跌倒的发生情况及其跌倒的知信行水平，为制定老年人跌倒预防策略与措施提供依据。方法 采用整群抽样的方法，抽取白玉、长征两个社区871位60岁及以上常住老年人，以面对面询问的方式进行问卷调查，包括个人基本信息、跌倒发生的信息及跌倒防制的知信行。结果 在871名受调查者中，有83人在过去12个月发生跌倒；跌倒发生率为9.53%。男性为6.58%，女性为11.81%，女性高于男性，差异有统计学意义（χ2＝6.81，P＜0.01）；跌倒总人次数为105人次，有65人（78.31%）发生过一次跌倒，18人（21.69%）发生多次跌倒，跌倒主要发生在早饭--午饭期间（42.86%）和午饭--晚饭期间（35.24%），跌倒发生的地点主要是小区外其他公共场所（28.57%）；跌伤率为33.73%，不同性别老年人跌伤率差异无统计学意义（χ2＝1.52，P＝0.22）；在所有老年人中，89.44%的老年人认为跌倒可以预防，60.62% 的老年人了解跌倒是老年人因伤住院最主要的原因，45.81%的老年人担心自己会跌倒，74.63%的老年人不会 因怕跌倒而减少外出，71.99%愿意参加跌倒预防控制相关知识培训，72.90%的老年人愿意参加有组织的体育活动。结论 普陀区老年人虽然具有一定的预防跌倒意识，但跌倒发生率仍较高，社区家庭联动需要进一步加强以降低老年人跌倒的发生率。

Language: cn