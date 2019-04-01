Abstract

OBJECTIVE To systematically evaluate the situation of injury prevention in the current WeChat public account in China, and to evaluate the influence of the injury-related WeChat public account.



METHODS The system retrieved all articles related to injury prevention pushed on WeChat public platform from August 23, 2012 to December 31, 2016, and divided the articles into three categories: articles related to injury prevention and safety education (Class A ), Reports of injury news events (category B), and articles where the word injury appears but has nothing to do with injury prevention (category C). Statistically analyze the composition ratio and changing trend of various articles, and evaluate the influence of the public account according to the WeChat communication index.



RESULTS A total of 230,628 WeChat public account articles were included, of which the total number and proportion of A, B, and C articles were 29,928 (12.98%), 123,944 (53.74%), and 76,756 (33.28%). The number of articles in each of the three categories has been increasing year by year, with the most obvious increase between 2015 and 2016. Of all the articles, "road traffic injuries" and "stab wounds / cuts" were the most common, accounting for 20.25% and 11.61% of the total, respectively. The top three WeChat public accounts for article dissemination indexes are: People's Daily, CCTV News, and Dr. Lilac.



CONCLUSION Although the number of articles titled "harm" in the WeChat public account has shown a rapid growth trend in recent years, only 12.98% of them involve injury prevention content. It is called for future injury-related articles on WeChat public account to add more injury prevention knowledge to improve the quality of the article.



摘要:目的 系统评价我国当前微信公众号中冠以"伤害"文章涉及伤害预防的情况，并对伤害相关微信公众号影响力进行评估。方法 系统检索2012年8月23日--2016年12月31日在微信公众平台上推送的所有与伤害预防相关的文章，并将文章分为3类：伤害预防和安全教育相关的文章（A类）、伤害新闻事件的报道（B类）以及文中出现伤害一词但与伤害预防无关的文章（C类）。统计分析各类文章的构成比和变化趋势，根据微信传播指数对公众号影响力进行评估。结果 共纳入微信公众号文章230628篇，其中A类、B类和C类文章总数及占比分别为29928篇（12.98%）、123944篇（53.74%）和76756篇（33.28%）。三类文章数量均随呈现出逐年递增的趋势，2015--2016年间增长最为明显。所有文章中以"道路交通伤害"和"刺伤／割 伤"类文章最为常见，分别占总文章数量的20.25%和11.61%。文章传播指数居前3位微信公众号为：人民日报、央视新闻和丁香医生。结论 尽管微信公众号中冠以"伤害"的文章数量近年来呈现快速增长趋势，但其中仅12.98%的文章涉及伤害预防内容。呼吁未来微信公众号的伤害相关文章中，应加入更多伤害预防知识，以提高文章质量。

Language: cn