Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the cognition and judgment of injury risk factors by vocational and middle school students, and the needs of injury prevention education, so as to provide reference for the prevention work.



METHODS The cluster sampling method was adopted to select 1079 students from a vocational middle school, and a self-made questionnaire was used for survey. The questionnaire includes basic demographic information, awareness of injury-related risk factors, and demand for injury prevention education.



RESULTS 76.18% of students realized that there were potential risk factors for injury in life. The first two potential risk factors are "lack of safety awareness" (54.87%) and "excessive learning pressure" (41.24%); the first two potential risk factors for families are "parents do n't listen to their children" (34.01%) and "disharmonious family relations" (31.33%); the top two risk factors for potential injuries in schools are "poor school atmosphere" (37.72%) and "lack of safety education in schools" (36.89%); The top two environmental factors were "road environment unsafe" (48.19%) and "sports facilities unsafe" (33.36%). The most vulnerable place was the road / street (63.30%); the most vulnerable age was primary school students (66.91%), and high school students (37.72%) ranked sixth. 88.97% of students consider it necessary to participate in safety education or activities carried out by schools or other institutions. The top six educational contents are campus bullying (85.63%), diet hygiene (80.26%), traffic injuries (74.42%), and fraud (68.86 %), Electric shock accidents (65.06%), and first aid (63.48%).



CONCLUSION Some vocational middle school students do not have sufficient knowledge of the potential risk factors in life. It is recommended to further focus on injury prevention education, especially students' education on road safety.



Keywords : vocational high school , risk factors , injury prevention , cognition , education



摘要:目的 了解职中学生对伤害危险因素的认知和判断，以及伤害预防教育需求，为开展预防工作提供参考。方法 采用整群抽样方法，抽取某职业中学学生1079名，使用自编问卷进行调查。问卷调查内容包括：人口学基本信息、对伤害相关危险因素的认知和对伤害预防教育的需求。结果 76.18%的学生认识到生活中存在潜在的伤害危险因素。自身的潜在危险因素前两位是"安全意识缺乏"（54.87%）和"学习压力过大"（41.24%）；家庭的潜在伤害危险因素前两位的是"父母对孩子不闻不问"（34.01%） 和"家庭关系不和睦"（31.33%）；学校的潜在伤害危险因素前两位是"学校氛围不好"（37.72%） 和"学校安全教育缺乏"（36.89%）；潜在危险环境因素前两位是"道路环境不安全"（48.19%）和"运动设施不安全"（33.36%）。最容易发生伤害的地点是马路/街道（63.30%）；最容易发生伤害的年龄是小学生（66.91%），高中生（37.72%）居第六位。88.97%的学生认为有必要参加学校或其他机构开展的安全教育或活动，教育内容居前六位是校园欺凌（85.63%）、饮食卫生（80.26%）、交通伤害 （74.42%）、诈骗 （68.86%）、触电事故（65.06%）和急救（63.48%）。结论 部分职业中学学生对生活中潜在伤害危险因素的认知不足；建议进一步重点开展伤害预防教育，特别是学生重点关心道路安全方面的教育。

关键词 ： 职业高中, 危险因素, 伤害预防, 认知, 教育

Language: cn