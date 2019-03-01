Abstract

Injury-related harm is an important cause of adolescents' physical and mental health, and an important cause of premature death. Communication techniques and techniques are intervention methods to improve youth injury prevention knowledge and injury prevention. This study collected relevant research on the use of an important intervention strategy to strengthen the communication of injury prevention measures for adolescents at home and abroad, summarized the current situation of adolescent communication, and proposed suggestions and measures on how to strengthen adolescent communication and improve injury prevention skills. Reduce adolescent injury rates.



摘要:伤害是威胁青少年身心健康的重要原因，同时是造成青少年早死的重要死因。沟通技术及技巧是提高青少年伤害预防知识、开展伤害预防的干预方式。本研究收集了国内外采用对青少年加强伤害预防措施沟通的一种重要干预策略的相关研究，总结了目前青少年沟通的现状，提出如何加强青少年沟通，提高伤害预防技能的建议和措施，旨在进一步降低青少年伤害率。

关键词 ： 伤害, 青少年, 沟通

Language: cn