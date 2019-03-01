|
Inj. Med. 2019; 8(3): 36-43.
教育干预措施的沟通手段在青少年伤害预防中的作用
(Copyright © 2019, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)
Injury-related harm is an important cause of adolescents' physical and mental health, and an important cause of premature death. Communication techniques and techniques are intervention methods to improve youth injury prevention knowledge and injury prevention. This study collected relevant research on the use of an important intervention strategy to strengthen the communication of injury prevention measures for adolescents at home and abroad, summarized the current situation of adolescent communication, and proposed suggestions and measures on how to strengthen adolescent communication and improve injury prevention skills. Reduce adolescent injury rates.
Language: cn