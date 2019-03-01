Abstract

School bullying often occurs in middle school students, which seriously threatens the physical and mental health of middle school students. This article summarizes the research on campus bullying in China from the aspects of the occurrence of campus bullying, the three distributions, and the related influencing factors.



Keywords : campus bullying , cyberbullying , popular characteristics , middle school students





摘要:校园欺凌行为在中学生人群中常有发生，严重威胁着中学生的身心健康。本文从校园欺凌的发生情况、三间分布、相关影响因素等几个方面对我国中学生校园欺凌的相关研究进行综述，为预防和减少中学生校园欺凌提供参考依据。



关键词 ： 校园欺凌, 网络欺凌, 流行特征, 中学生

Language: cn