Inj. Med. 2019; 8(3): 41-47.
我国中学生校园欺凌的流行特征与预防研究进展
(Copyright © 2019, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)
School bullying often occurs in middle school students, which seriously threatens the physical and mental health of middle school students. This article summarizes the research on campus bullying in China from the aspects of the occurrence of campus bullying, the three distributions, and the related influencing factors.
Language: cn