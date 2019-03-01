|
Citation
Inj. Med. 2019; 8(3): 48-53.
Vernacular Title
体能活动伤害与运动医学
Abstract
Participating in physical activity (PA) is beneficial to people's physical and mental health, but there is also a risk of injury in the process of PA. Physical activity-related injury (PARI) and fear of injury are important obstacles to public participation in PA. The incidence of PARI and its related characteristics are different in different gender and age groups. In addition to causing personal health damage, PARI can cause direct and indirect financial burdens. Therefore, effective targeted strategies and measures are needed to prevent the occurrence of PARI. In recent years, sports medicine has also received more and more attention. This article aims to discuss the benefits of participating in PA, the occurrence of PARI and its economic burden, and the role of sports medicine in PARI prevention.
Language: cn