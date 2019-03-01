Abstract

Participating in physical activity (PA) is beneficial to people's physical and mental health, but there is also a risk of injury in the process of PA. Physical activity-related injury (PARI) and fear of injury are important obstacles to public participation in PA. The incidence of PARI and its related characteristics are different in different gender and age groups. In addition to causing personal health damage, PARI can cause direct and indirect financial burdens. Therefore, effective targeted strategies and measures are needed to prevent the occurrence of PARI. In recent years, sports medicine has also received more and more attention. This article aims to discuss the benefits of participating in PA, the occurrence of PARI and its economic burden, and the role of sports medicine in PARI prevention.





Keywords : physical activity , sports injuries , sports medicine , sports economics , health economics , cost-benefit analysis





摘要:参与体能活动（physical activity，PA） 有利于人们的身心健康，但在进行PA的过程中也存在着受伤的风险。体能活动伤害（physical activity-related injury，PARI） 和对受伤的恐惧是公众参与PA的重要障碍。PARI 的发生率及其相关特征在不同性别、年龄组中的分布存在差异。除了导致个人健康状况受损，PARI可造成直接的与间接的经济负担。因此，需要行之有效的针对性策略与措施来预防PARI的发生。近年来，运动医学也受到越来越多的关注。本文旨在论述参与PA的益处、PARI的发生情况及其经济负担，以及运动医学在PARI预防中的作用。

关键词 ： 体能活动, 运动伤害, 运动医学, 体育经济学, 卫生经济学, 成本效益分析

Language: cn