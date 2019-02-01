Abstract

OBJECTIVE To reveal the characteristics and direct financial burden of hospitalized children aged 0 to 6 years old, and to provide data references for effective interventions for children aged 0 to 6 years and reducing the direct economic burden of child injuries.



METHODS According to the provincial, city, and county three-level stratified cluster sampling method, the hospitalization cost information of 2712 injured hospitalized children aged 0 to 6 years in Gansu Province was obtained in 2017, and a direct economic burden analysis was performed.



RESULTS The average hospitalization cost for children aged 0 to 6 years who were hospitalized with injuries was 4443.72 (2347.46, 883.37) yuan, the average hospitalization was 7.05 (5.00, 11.00) days, and the average daily hospitalization cost was 681.41 (393.39, 1024.18) yuan; between boys and girls There was no statistical difference in hospitalization costs and length of hospitalization; the average length of hospitalization for preschool children aged 3 to 6 years was the longest [8.00 (5.00, 12.00) days], and the per capita hospitalization cost was the highest [939.31 (2523.63, 10155.83) yuan]; 0 The average daily hospitalization cost for infants aged ～ [686.85 (330.78, 1042.02) yuan]; the top three injury sites for children aged 0 to 6 who were injured in the hospital were shoulders and upper limbs (24.40%), head and neck (23.70%), and skin And scalp burns (16.90%); burns resulted in the longest average hospital stays and the highest per capita hospitalization costs. Spinal injuries, skin injuries, and foreign body entry injuries have the highest average daily hospitalization costs.



CONCLUSION Preschool children are the most economically burdened group of children from 0 to 6 years of age. Burns are the cause of the highest direct economic burden of injuries. The proportion of the expenses paid by the injured and their families is high, which is aggravated by children. The main factor of household financial burden.





Keywords : children , injuries , hospitalization , direct economic burden

Language: zh