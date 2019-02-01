|
Abstract
OBJECTIVE To reveal the characteristics and direct financial burden of hospitalized children aged 0 to 6 years old, and to provide data references for effective interventions for children aged 0 to 6 years and reducing the direct economic burden of child injuries.
METHODS According to the provincial, city, and county three-level stratified cluster sampling method, the hospitalization cost information of 2712 injured hospitalized children aged 0 to 6 years in Gansu Province was obtained in 2017, and a direct economic burden analysis was performed.
RESULTS The average hospitalization cost for children aged 0 to 6 years who were hospitalized with injuries was 4443.72 (2347.46, 883.37) yuan, the average hospitalization was 7.05 (5.00, 11.00) days, and the average daily hospitalization cost was 681.41 (393.39, 1024.18) yuan; between boys and girls There was no statistical difference in hospitalization costs and length of hospitalization; the average length of hospitalization for preschool children aged 3 to 6 years was the longest [8.00 (5.00, 12.00) days], and the per capita hospitalization cost was the highest [939.31 (2523.63, 10155.83) yuan]; 0 The average daily hospitalization cost for infants aged ～ [686.85 (330.78, 1042.02) yuan]; the top three injury sites for children aged 0 to 6 who were injured in the hospital were shoulders and upper limbs (24.40%), head and neck (23.70%), and skin And scalp burns (16.90%); burns resulted in the longest average hospital stays and the highest per capita hospitalization costs. Spinal injuries, skin injuries, and foreign body entry injuries have the highest average daily hospitalization costs.
CONCLUSION Preschool children are the most economically burdened group of children from 0 to 6 years of age. Burns are the cause of the highest direct economic burden of injuries. The proportion of the expenses paid by the injured and their families is high, which is aggravated by children. The main factor of household financial burden.
Keywords : children , injuries , hospitalization , direct economic burden
Vernacular Abstract
|
摘要:目的 揭示0～6岁伤害住院患儿特点及直接经济负担，为有效开展0～6岁儿童伤害干预和降低儿童伤害的直接经济负担提供数据参考。方法 按省、市、县三级分层整群抽样方法，获取甘肃省2017年0～6岁2712例伤害住院患儿住院费用信息，并进行直接经济负担分析。结果 0～6岁伤害住院患儿平均住院费用为4431.72（2347.46，8831.37）元，平均住院7.05（5.00，11.00）天，日均住院费用为681.41（393.39，1024.18）元；男童与女童之间的住院费用及住院天数均无统计学差异；3～6岁学龄前儿童平均住院天数最长［8.00（5.00，12.00）天］，人均住院费用亦最高［939.31（2523.63，10155.83）元］；0～岁婴儿日均住院费用最高 ［686.85 （330.78，1042.02）元］；0～6 岁伤害住院患儿损伤部位前三位的是肩及上肢（24.40%）、头颈部（23.70%）、皮肤及头皮烧伤（16.90%）；烧伤导致的平均住院天数最长、人均住院费用最高。脊柱损伤、皮肤损伤以及异物进入损伤的日均住院费用最高。结论 学龄前儿童是0～6岁儿童伤害中经济负担最重的群体，烧伤是导致直接经济负担最高的伤害原因，伤者及其家属所支付的费用所占比例高，是加重儿童伤害住院患者家庭经济负担的主要因素。
关键词 ： 儿童, 伤害, 住院, 直接经济负担