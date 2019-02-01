Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the distribution characteristics of outpatient injuries among children aged 0 to 6 years in Gansu Province, and to provide basis for making health decisions to prevent and control unintentional injuries of children.



METHODS According to the provincial, city, county, and township four-level stratified cluster sampling method, the basic information of 32,262 unintentionally injured outpatients aged 0 to 6 years in Gansu Province in 2017 was obtained, and the epidemiological characteristics were analyzed.



RESULTS Most of the unintentional injuries occurred from April to October, with 21,825 cases (67.65%). The male-to-female ratio of children aged 0 to 6 years in the injury clinic was 1.62: 1, mainly in the preschool age group of 3 to 6 years (42.76%). Among the types of injuries, the top three are the head injuries (35.57%), old fractures (19.26%), and skin injuries and foreign body entry (12.75%). The average cost of outpatient visits for children with injuries was 115.30 (47.01, 243.20) yuan.



CONCLUSION The occurrence of injury has a certain seasonal distribution, mostly in summer and autumn. Preschool children are the most vulnerable group of unintentional injuries among children aged 0 to 6. Head injuries, fractures and spine, skin injuries, and foreign body entry are the most common types of injuries.



Key words : injuries , child , clinic , epidemiology



摘要:目的 了解甘肃省0～6岁儿童门诊伤害的分布特征，为制定防控儿童非故意伤害的卫生决策提供依据。方法 按省、市、县、乡四级分层整群抽样方法，获取甘肃省2017年0～6岁32262例非故意伤害门诊患儿基本信息，并进行流行病学特征分析。结果 非故意伤害多集中发生在4～10月份，为 21825例（67.65%）。0～6岁伤害门诊患儿男女比例为1.62∶1，以学龄前3～6岁组为主（42.76%）。伤害类型中，其构成比占前三位分别是头部损伤（35.57%）、陈旧性骨折（19.26%）和皮肤损伤及异物进入（12.75%）。伤害患儿门诊次均费用为115.30（47.01，243.20）元。结论 伤害的发生有一定的季节分布，多发生于夏秋季。学龄前儿童是0～6岁儿童中最容易发生非故意伤害的群体，头部损伤、骨折和脊柱、皮肤损伤及异物进入是最容易发生的伤害类型。

关键词 ： 伤害, 儿童, 门诊, 流行病学

