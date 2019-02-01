SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Inj. Med. 2019; 8(2): 23-28.

甘肃省32262例0～6岁门诊伤害患儿的流行病学分析

(Copyright © 2019, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

10.3868/j.issn.2095-1566.2019.02.006

unavailable

OBJECTIVE To understand the distribution characteristics of outpatient injuries among children aged 0 to 6 years in Gansu Province, and to provide basis for making health decisions to prevent and control unintentional injuries of children.

METHODS According to the provincial, city, county, and township four-level stratified cluster sampling method, the basic information of 32,262 unintentionally injured outpatients aged 0 to 6 years in Gansu Province in 2017 was obtained, and the epidemiological characteristics were analyzed.

RESULTS Most of the unintentional injuries occurred from April to October, with 21,825 cases (67.65%). The male-to-female ratio of children aged 0 to 6 years in the injury clinic was 1.62: 1, mainly in the preschool age group of 3 to 6 years (42.76%). Among the types of injuries, the top three are the head injuries (35.57%), old fractures (19.26%), and skin injuries and foreign body entry (12.75%). The average cost of outpatient visits for children with injuries was 115.30 (47.01, 243.20) yuan.

CONCLUSION The occurrence of injury has a certain seasonal distribution, mostly in summer and autumn. Preschool children are the most vulnerable group of unintentional injuries among children aged 0 to 6. Head injuries, fractures and spine, skin injuries, and foreign body entry are the most common types of injuries.

Key words : injuries , child , clinic , epidemiology

摘要:目的 了解甘肃省0～6岁儿童门诊伤害的分布特征，为制定防控儿童非故意伤害的卫生决策提供依据。方法 按省、市、县、乡四级分层整群抽样方法，获取甘肃省2017年0～6岁32262例非故意伤害门诊患儿基本信息，并进行流行病学特征分析。结果 非故意伤害多集中发生在4～10月份，为 21825例（67.65%）。0～6岁伤害门诊患儿男女比例为1.62∶1，以学龄前3～6岁组为主（42.76%）。伤害类型中，其构成比占前三位分别是头部损伤（35.57%）、陈旧性骨折（19.26%）和皮肤损伤及异物进入（12.75%）。伤害患儿门诊次均费用为115.30（47.01，243.20）元。结论 伤害的发生有一定的季节分布，多发生于夏秋季。学龄前儿童是0～6岁儿童中最容易发生非故意伤害的群体，头部损伤、骨折和脊柱、皮肤损伤及异物进入是最容易发生的伤害类型。
关键词 ： 伤害, 儿童, 门诊, 流行病学


