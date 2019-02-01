Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the epidemiological characteristics of falls among the elderly in the community aged 60 and over, and to provide evidence for preventing falls and improving the quality of life of the elderly.



METHODS A questionnaire survey was conducted among 1,306 elderly persons aged 60 and over by trained investigators to analyze their epidemic characteristics, risk factors, and disease burden.



RESULTS The fall rate of the respondents in the past 12 months was 17.84% (95% confidence interval is 15.74% -19.86%). Women were higher than men (21.40% vs 13.34%), and the difference was statistically significant ( χ 2 = 14.254, P <0.001). The incidence of different age groups or different groups 60 to 69 years the incidence of 11.42%, 23.40 70 to 79 years, 80 years and over 23.31%, the significant difference between the three groups ( [chi] 2 = 31.567, P＜ 0.000 1）; After two-to-one comparison, the incidence of falls among those aged 70-79, 80 and over were higher than those in the 60-69 age group ( χ 2 = 24.723, P <0.0001; χ 2 = 22.740, P <0.0001). ). Different education levels also affect the incidence of falls. The incidence rate is higher in primary and lower groups than in secondary schools ( χ 2 = 28.188, P<0.0001), higher than those with junior college degree or above ( χ 2 = 7.807, P <0.05), the difference is statistically significant. The percentage of injuries after a fall was 70.16%, and the median medical cost was 300 yuan.



CONCLUSION The elderly in Hongkou District are seriously harmed by falls, and comprehensive intervention measures should be actively targeted at females, seniors and low-educated seniors.



Keywords : falls , community , elderly , elders



摘要:目的 了解60岁及以上社区老年人跌倒流行特征，为预防老年跌倒，提高老年人生活质量提供依据。方法 由经过培训的调查员入户对1306名60岁及以上老年人进行问卷调查，分析其流行特征、危险因素及疾病负担。结果 调查对象在过去12个月内的跌倒发生率为17.84%（95%可信区间为15.74%-19.86%）。女性高于男性（21.40% vs 13.34%），差异有统计学意义（χ2＝14.254，P＜0.001）。不同年龄组发生率也不同，60～69岁组发生率为11.42%，70～79岁为23.40%，80岁及以上为23.31%，三组的差异有统计学意义（χ2＝31.567，P＜0.000 1）；两两比较后，70～79岁、80岁及以上者跌倒发生率均高于60～69岁组（χ2＝24.723，P＜0.000 1；χ2＝22.740，P＜0.0001）。不同的文化程度也影响跌倒的发生率，小学及以下人群发生率高于中学群体（χ2＝28.188，P＜0.0001），也高于大专及以上学历者（χ2＝7.807，P＜0.05），差异有统计学意义。跌倒后受伤的百分比为70.16%，医疗费用中位数为300元。结论 虹口区老年跌倒危害严重，应积极针对女性、高龄、低文化程度的老年人采取综合干预措施。



关键词 ： 跌倒, 社区, 老年人

Language: cn