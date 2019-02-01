|
Citation
|
Inj. Med. 2019; 8(2): 46-50.
|
Vernacular Title
|
美国产品伤害监测系统及其应用
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Monitoring product injury based on hospital outpatient statistical reports is an important method for product safety risk prevention and control and product defect management in developed countries. The earliest product injury monitoring system in the world is the National Electronic Injury Monitoring System operated and managed by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The system uses sampling monitoring as a means to estimate the injury situation across the country, and has four levels of data collection methods, including: ① daily monitoring; ② special monitoring in emergency department; ③ telephone return visit; ④ on-site investigation. Statistics, estimation and analysis based on the monitoring data of the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System play a key role in the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's implementation of product recalls, publicity and education, promotion of standards / revisions, and evaluation of intervention effects. This model has great reference value for the current local government deployment and promotion of product injury monitoring in China. Finally, this article combined with the preliminary exploration of Guangdong Province, put forward suggestions and opinions on the national and local product injury monitoring practice in China.
Language: cn
|
Vernacular Abstract
|
摘要:以医院门诊统计报告为基础监测产品伤害情况是发达国家开展产品安全风险防控和产品缺陷管理的重要手段。世界上最早建立的产品伤害监测系统是由美国消费品安全委员会运行管理的国家电子伤害监测系统。该系统以抽样监测为手段用于估计全国的伤害情况，并设有四级数据采集方式，包括：①日常监测；②急诊科特别监测；③电话回访；④现场调查。基于国家电子伤害监测系统监测数据的统计、估计及分析，对美国消费品安全委员会实施产品召回、宣传教育、推动标准制/修订以及评估干预效果，都起到关键的作用。这一模式对当前我国地方政府部署并推进产品伤害监测工作有着重大的参考价值。最后，本文结合广东省的前期探索，对我国国家及地方产品伤害监测实践提出了建议与意见。