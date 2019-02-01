Abstract

Monitoring product injury based on hospital outpatient statistical reports is an important method for product safety risk prevention and control and product defect management in developed countries. The earliest product injury monitoring system in the world is the National Electronic Injury Monitoring System operated and managed by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The system uses sampling monitoring as a means to estimate the injury situation across the country, and has four levels of data collection methods, including: ① daily monitoring; ② special monitoring in emergency department; ③ telephone return visit; ④ on-site investigation. Statistics, estimation and analysis based on the monitoring data of the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System play a key role in the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's implementation of product recalls, publicity and education, promotion of standards / revisions, and evaluation of intervention effects. This model has great reference value for the current local government deployment and promotion of product injury monitoring in China. Finally, this article combined with the preliminary exploration of Guangdong Province, put forward suggestions and opinions on the national and local product injury monitoring practice in China.





Keywords : product injury , injury monitoring , injury investigation , risk management , quality management

Language: cn