Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the risk factors of falls in the elderly through qualitative interviews, to supplement the conclusions of the quantitative questionnaire, to improve and supplement the intervention program, and to collect typical cases.



METHODS A qualitative study of fall prevention in two groups of elderly persons over 60 years of age in the intervention community was conducted using a panel interview method.



RESULTS The risk factors for the elderly to fall include self factors and environmental factors. Self factors such as "decreased responsiveness", "inattention", "weak muscles in the lower limbs" and "dizziness"; environmental factors such as "water in the bathroom floor and non-slip tiles" "too many vehicles in the community, crowded roads" "Wait. The fall prevention measures include "to enhance the awareness of falling prevention", "know your own physical condition, strengthen exercise, improve your physical fitness", "install handrails near the toilet and bathtub", and "keep the corridor clean". All forms of fall prevention advocacy are effective and welcome.



CONCLUSION Falling is the result of a combination of self and environmental factors. Strengthening the awareness of falling prevention, strengthening physical exercise, improving the home environment and the community environment are the keys to preventing falls. The elderly generally welcome all forms of fall prevention propaganda.



Keywords : falls , seniors , panel interviews



摘要:目的 通过定性访谈了解老年人跌倒危险因素，为定量问卷结论提供补充，对干预方案进行完善和补充，收集典型案例。方法 采用专题小组访谈的方法，对干预社区内两组60岁以上老年人进行了跌倒预防的定性研究。结果 老年人跌倒的危险因素包括自身因素和环境因素。自身因素如"反应力下降""注意力不集中""下肢肌无力"和"头晕"；环境因素如"浴室地面有水，瓷砖没有防滑""小区车辆太多、道路拥挤""鞋子不防滑"等。跌倒的预防措施包括"要增强防跌倒意识""了解自己的身体状况，加强锻炼，提高身体素质""在马桶边、浴缸边安装扶手""保持楼道整洁"等。各种形式的跌倒预防宣传都是有效的、受欢迎的。结论 跌倒是自身和环境因素综合作用的结果；增强防跌倒意识，加强身体锻炼，改善家居环境和小区环境是预防跌倒的关键；老年人普遍欢迎各种形式的防跌倒宣传。

关键词 ： 跌倒, 老年人, 专题小组访谈

Language: cn