Abstract
OBJECTIVE To analyze the case data of hospitalizations due to injuries between 2012 and 2017 in Shennongjia Forest Region, to understand the prevalence of injuries in different age groups and gender, and to provide a basis for injury prevention and control.
METHODS The data of inpatient cases of all residents in Shennongjia Forest District from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2017 in all types of hospitals at all levels inside and outside the region were selected. Based on the patient's discharge diagnosis conclusion, the ICD-10 disease classification code was Standards: Screening of hospitalized residents of Shennongjia forest area from 2012 to 2017, using Excel 2007 to establish a database, using EpiInfo epidemiological statistical software to calculate relevant data, describing the epidemiological characteristics of injuries. Chi-square test was used to compare the differences in the rates or composition ratios of different groups. P <0.05 was considered statistically significant.
RESULTS The male-to-female sex ratio was 1.84: 1 in hospitalized patients due to injuries, and more men than women. The age is concentrated in young and middle-aged people aged 15 to 64. The top 5 external causes of injury accounted for 98.84% of the total external causes, followed by exposure to inanimate mechanical forces (64.95%), traffic accidents (14.72%), falls / falls (10.09%), poisoning by poisons (4.77%) ) And burns (4.31%). The hospitalization rate for children aged 0 to 14 was 549.86 / 100,000, accounting for 5.95% of the total cases. The main type of injury was falls / falls. The hospitalization rate for young people aged 15 to 44 was 474.24 per 100,000, accounting for 23.07% of the total cases. The main type of injury was exposure to inanimate mechanical forces. The hospitalization rate of the middle-aged group aged 45 to 64 years was 1362.15 / 100,000, accounting for 52.08% of the total cases. The main type of injury was exposure to inanimate mechanical forces. The hospitalization rate of elderly people over 65 years old was 1500.07 / 100,000, accounting for 18.91% of the total cases. The main injury was falls / falls.
CONCLUSION Different age groups and gender have different characteristics of injury. Active prevention should be taken according to the causes to reduce the consequences of injury.
Keywords : injury , inpatient , feature analysis , Shennongjia forest area
Language: zh
Vernacular Abstract
摘要:目的 分析神农架林区2012--2017年间因伤害住院的病例资料，了解不同年龄组及性别伤害的流行状况，为伤害预防和控制提供依据。方法 选取区内外所有各级各类医院自2012年1月1日--2017年12月31日的神农架林区户籍居民住院病例资料，以患者出院诊断结论为依据，以ICD-10疾病分类编码为标准，筛查神农架林区户籍居民2012--2017年住院伤害病例，用Excel 2007建立数据库，采用EpiInfo流行病学统计软件统计相关数据，描述其伤害流行病学特征。采用卡方检验比较不同组率或构成比的差异，P＜0.05为差异有统计学意义。结果 因伤害住院患者中男女性别比为1.84∶1，男性多于女性。年龄集中在15～64岁中青年人群。伤害外因前5位占总外因的98.84%，依次为暴露于无生命机械性力量下（64.95%）、交通事故（14.72%）、跌倒/摔伤（10.09%）、有毒物质的中毒（4.77%）以及烧伤烫伤（4.31%）。儿童组0～14岁住院率549.86/10万，占总病例的5.95%，主要伤害类型是跌倒/摔伤。青年组15～44岁住院率为474.24/10万，占总病例23.07%，主要伤害类型是暴露于无生命机械性力量下。中年组45～64岁住院率为1362.15/10万，占总病例52.08%，主要伤害类型是暴露于无生命机械性力量下。65岁以上老年组住院率为1500.07/10万，占总病例的18.91%，主要伤害是跌倒/摔伤。结论 不同年龄组及性别伤害发生特点不同，应针对发生原因进行积极防范，以降低伤害导致的后果。
关键词 ： 伤害, 住院病人, 特征分析, 神农架林区