Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the case data of hospitalizations due to injuries between 2012 and 2017 in Shennongjia Forest Region, to understand the prevalence of injuries in different age groups and gender, and to provide a basis for injury prevention and control.



METHODS The data of inpatient cases of all residents in Shennongjia Forest District from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2017 in all types of hospitals at all levels inside and outside the region were selected. Based on the patient's discharge diagnosis conclusion, the ICD-10 disease classification code was Standards: Screening of hospitalized residents of Shennongjia forest area from 2012 to 2017, using Excel 2007 to establish a database, using EpiInfo epidemiological statistical software to calculate relevant data, describing the epidemiological characteristics of injuries. Chi-square test was used to compare the differences in the rates or composition ratios of different groups. P <0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS The male-to-female sex ratio was 1.84: 1 in hospitalized patients due to injuries, and more men than women. The age is concentrated in young and middle-aged people aged 15 to 64. The top 5 external causes of injury accounted for 98.84% of the total external causes, followed by exposure to inanimate mechanical forces (64.95%), traffic accidents (14.72%), falls / falls (10.09%), poisoning by poisons (4.77%) ) And burns (4.31%). The hospitalization rate for children aged 0 to 14 was 549.86 / 100,000, accounting for 5.95% of the total cases. The main type of injury was falls / falls. The hospitalization rate for young people aged 15 to 44 was 474.24 per 100,000, accounting for 23.07% of the total cases. The main type of injury was exposure to inanimate mechanical forces. The hospitalization rate of the middle-aged group aged 45 to 64 years was 1362.15 / 100,000, accounting for 52.08% of the total cases. The main type of injury was exposure to inanimate mechanical forces. The hospitalization rate of elderly people over 65 years old was 1500.07 / 100,000, accounting for 18.91% of the total cases. The main injury was falls / falls.



CONCLUSION Different age groups and gender have different characteristics of injury. Active prevention should be taken according to the causes to reduce the consequences of injury.



Keywords : injury , inpatient , feature analysis , Shennongjia forest area



Language: zh