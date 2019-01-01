|
自动驾驶与交通安全
Automated driving means that the vehicle automatically completes some driving operations (steering, acceleration, braking, etc.) without the need for driver intervention. Autonomous driving technology is divided into: 0-no automation, 1-driving support, 2-partial automation, 3-conditional automation, 4-high automation and 5-full automation. Although there is currently no complete statistical data to prove the safety of autonomous driving, it is generally believed that autonomous driving can effectively control accidents caused by human factors and will greatly increase road traffic safety. The analysis of road traffic accidents caused by multiple autonomous driving deaths in recent years suggests that there are a series of urgently needed in-depth studies and improvements on the safety of autonomous driving, including: ① the legal basis of autonomous driving, supporting laws and regulations; Standardized management of driving vehicle safety, including national-level policy framework, implementation and supervision of the company's main responsibility, safety assessment of autonomous driving technology, and management of vehicle testing; ③ responsible subjects and identification of road accidents caused by autonomous driving; Ethics in control (such as decision of priority collision objects), data privacy, cyber security responsibility, etc.
