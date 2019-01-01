Abstract

Automated driving means that the vehicle automatically completes some driving operations (steering, acceleration, braking, etc.) without the need for driver intervention. Autonomous driving technology is divided into: 0-no automation, 1-driving support, 2-partial automation, 3-conditional automation, 4-high automation and 5-full automation. Although there is currently no complete statistical data to prove the safety of autonomous driving, it is generally believed that autonomous driving can effectively control accidents caused by human factors and will greatly increase road traffic safety. The analysis of road traffic accidents caused by multiple autonomous driving deaths in recent years suggests that there are a series of urgently needed in-depth studies and improvements on the safety of autonomous driving, including: ① the legal basis of autonomous driving, supporting laws and regulations; Standardized management of driving vehicle safety, including national-level policy framework, implementation and supervision of the company's main responsibility, safety assessment of autonomous driving technology, and management of vehicle testing; ③ responsible subjects and identification of road accidents caused by autonomous driving; Ethics in control (such as decision of priority collision objects), data privacy, cyber security responsibility, etc.



Keywords : autonomous driving , road traffic safety , traffic injury



摘要:自动驾驶是指在无需驾驶人干预情况下，车辆自动完成部分驾驶操作（转向、加速、制动等）。自动驾驶技术分为：0-无自动化、1-驾驶支援、2-部分自动化、3-有条件自动化、4-高度自动化和5-完全自动化。虽然目前缺乏完整统计数据证明自动驾驶的安全性，但普遍认为自动驾驶能有效控制人为因素导致的事故，将极大增加道路交通安全性。对近年来发生多起自动驾驶导致死亡的道路交通事故分析提示在自动驾驶安全方面存在一系列急需进行深入研究和完善的问题，主要包括：①自动驾驶的法律基础、配套法律和规范；②自动驾驶车辆安全的规范管理，包括国家层面的政策框架、企业的主体责任落实与督促、自动驾驶技术的安全评估与车辆测试的管理等；③自动驾驶导致道路事故的责任主体与认定；④自动驾驶控制中的伦理（如优先碰撞对象的决策）、数据隐私、网络安全责任等。



关键词 ： 自动驾驶, 道路交通安全, 交通伤害

Language: cn