SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Inj. Med. 2019; 8(1): 47-52.

Vernacular Title

我国儿童非故意伤害现状研究进展

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

DOI

10.3868/j.issn.2095-1566.2019.01.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Injury is an important public health problem that threatens children's growth and development. This article summarizes the current situation, distribution, and research methods of unintentional injuries among children in China, so as to provide references for future child injuries, prevention research, and practical work.

Keywords : children , China , unintentional injury

摘要:伤害是威胁儿童成长发育的重要公共卫生问题。本文概括了我国儿童非故意伤害发生的现状、分布情况、研究方法等进展，以为未来儿童伤害、预防研究和实践工作提供参考。

关键词 ： 儿童, 中国, 非故意伤害


Language: cn
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print