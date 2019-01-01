|
Inj. Med. 2019; 8(1): 47-52.
我国儿童非故意伤害现状研究进展
(Copyright © 2019, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)
Injury is an important public health problem that threatens children's growth and development. This article summarizes the current situation, distribution, and research methods of unintentional injuries among children in China, so as to provide references for future child injuries, prevention research, and practical work.
Language: cn