Inj. Med. 2019; 8(1): 53-57.
BP神经网络在道路交通伤害预测应用的研究进展
(Copyright © 2019, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)
Abstract
Road traffic injuries are an important cause of death for people and have become a public health issue affecting public health. Road traffic injury prediction plays an important role in understanding the occurrence of future traffic accidents. This study collected data and information on the application of BP (Back Propagation, BP) neural network in road traffic injury prediction at home and abroad, summarized the advantages and disadvantages of BP neural network application, and aims to provide useful reference for future research. The department provides the basis for reducing and preventing road traffic injuries.
Language: cn