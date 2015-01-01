Abstract

The train running safety on non-ballasted bridges is studied based on safety indices from the vertical wheel-rail forces. A 2D train-track-bridge interaction model that allows for wheel-rail contact loss is adopted for a comprehensive parametric study on high-speed passenger trains. The relation between bridge response and vehicle response is studied for more than 200 theoretical bridges in 1-3 spans. The bridge's influence on running safety and passenger comfort is differentiated from the influence of the track irregularities. The Eurocode bridge deck acceleration limit for non-ballasted bridges is 5 m/s² based on the assumed derailment risk at 1 g from wheel-rail contact loss. This study shows that the running safety indices are not compromised for bridge accelerations up to 30 m/s². Thus, accelerations at 1 g do not in itself lead to contact loss and there is potential to enhance the Eurocode safety limits for non-ballasted bridges.

