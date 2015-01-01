|
Kang Y, Iranitalab A, Khattak A. Int. J. Rail Transp. 2019; 7(3): 208-218.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
A better understanding of rail trespass crashes is needed as more than 400 trespassing related fatalities occur along rail tracks each year in the United States (U.S.). The objective of this research was to investigate factors associated with the occurrence of rail trespass crashes. Yearly crash frequency for counties in the U.S. with train tracks was modeled using a Mixed-effects Negative Binomial Model based on 2012-2016 datasets from the Federal Railroad Administration, the U.S. Census Bureau and National Historical Geographic Information System.
Mathematical models; United States; Crash causes; Crash rates; Crash data; Counties; Railroad crashes; Railroad safety; National Historical Geographic Information System; Negative binomial models; Trespassers; U.S. Bureau of the Census; U.S. Federal Railroad Administration