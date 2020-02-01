|
Miller AJ, Narang S, Scribano P, Greeley C, Berkowitz C, Leventhal JM, Frasier L, Lindberg DM. Acad. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
|
New guidelines for ethical testimony were developed by the Ray E. Helfer Society, the largest medical professional society for physicians working in the field of child maltreatment. Building on the foundation of ethical guidelines set forth by the American Academy of Pediatrics, these new guidelines set detailed standards for testifying in cases of suspected child maltreatment and recommend that hospitals, medical practices, academic institutions, and professional societies hold their members accountable for court testimony related to child maltreatment as with other forms of medical practice and expert testimony.
