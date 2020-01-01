|
Citation
|
Garrison KA, Demartini KS, Corlett PR, Worhunsky PD, Krystal JH, O'Malley SS. Addict. Biol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32068323
|
Abstract
|
Young adults consume most of their alcohol by binge drinking, and more than one-third report binge drinking in the past month. Some will transition out of excessive drinking, while others will maintain or increase alcohol use into adulthood. Public health campaigns depicting negative consequences of drinking have shown some efficacy at reducing this behavior. However, substance use in dependent individuals is governed in part by automatic or habitual responses to drug cues rather than the consequences. This study used functional magnetic resonance imaging to measure neural responses to drinking cues and drinking cues paired with antidrinking messages among young adults who binge drink (N = 30). This study also explored responses to smoking cues and antismoking messages. Neural responses were also compared between drinking/smoking and neutral cues. Self-reported drinking and smoking were collected at baseline, postscan, and 1 month.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol use; antidrinking messages; devaluation; health messaging; young adult