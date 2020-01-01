Abstract

Young adults consume most of their alcohol by binge drinking, and more than one-third report binge drinking in the past month. Some will transition out of excessive drinking, while others will maintain or increase alcohol use into adulthood. Public health campaigns depicting negative consequences of drinking have shown some efficacy at reducing this behavior. However, substance use in dependent individuals is governed in part by automatic or habitual responses to drug cues rather than the consequences. This study used functional magnetic resonance imaging to measure neural responses to drinking cues and drinking cues paired with antidrinking messages among young adults who binge drink (N = 30). This study also explored responses to smoking cues and antismoking messages. Neural responses were also compared between drinking/smoking and neutral cues. Self-reported drinking and smoking were collected at baseline, postscan, and 1 month.



RESULTS indicate that activity in the ventral striatum-implicated in reward processing-was lower for drinking cues paired with antidrinking messages than drinking cues. This difference was less pronounced in young adults who reported greater baseline past month drinking quantity. Past month drinking quantity decreased from baseline to 1 month. Further, young adults who showed higher activity during antidrinking messages in the medial prefrontal cortex-implicated in processing message self-relevance- reported a greater decrease in past month drinking frequency from baseline to 1 month.



FINDINGS may help to identify young adults who are at risk for continued heavy drinking in adulthood and inform interventions aimed to reduce drinking and reward in young adults.



