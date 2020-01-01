SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pouchoux C, Pélissier AL, Gaulier JM, Retornaz K, Di Meglio C, Dubus JC, Bosdure E. Arch. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Pediatrics unit, CHU de Timone enfants, 264, rue Saint-Pierre, 13385 Marseille cedex 05, France. Electronic address: emmanuelle.bosdure@ap-hm.fr.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.arcped.2020.01.005

32067859

Non accidental intoxication due to child abuse is rare and its frequency is likely underestimated because it is difficult to diagnose. Here, we report a case of voluntary repeated exposure to lithium in an infant, for whom the clinical manifestations were convulsions. Toxicological analysis was very helpful for documenting lithium exposure during the assumed period of time. Interpreting the results of hair analysis, a simple and minimally invasive examination, is tricky at this age, but it can facilitate the differentiation of acute versus chronic exposure. Although infrequent and underestimated, lithium should be considered as a cause of intoxication in a previously healthy child with acute seizure.

Copyright © 2020 French Society of Pediatrics. Published by Elsevier Masson SAS. All rights reserved.


Child(ren); Infants; Lithium; Non accidental intoxication; Repeated poisoning; Seizure; Toxicological analysis of hair

