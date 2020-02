Abstract

A popular Chicago paediatrician who took his own life left a note suggesting that he falsified medical records for the past decade and may not have immunised his patients.



Van Koinis went missing last August and in September he was found in a forest near Chicago, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. But with questions still unanswered months later, police have decided to publicise his suicide note.



Cook County sheriff Tom Dart described it to local media. “The note was very short,” Dart told CBS 2 Chicago. “He expressed a lot of regret, referring to the vaccinations. It was the only thing he mentioned in the suicide note. It was this and only this.”

