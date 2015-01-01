Abstract

Introduction: Gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) has gained substantial popularity as an illicit recreational drug. The current study aimed to: (1) determine the characteristics and circumstances of death of all recorded cases of GHB-related death in Australia, 2001-2019; (2) determine the toxicology of cases; and (3) determine major organ pathology.Methods: Retrospective study of all Australian cases in which GHB was a mechanism contributory to death retrieved from the National Coronial Information System (n = 74). Information was collected on cause of death, demographics, circumstances of death, toxicology and major organ pathology.Results: The mean age was 31.5 years and 70.3% were male. The predominant circumstance of death was accidental drug toxicity (79.7%), including five cases attributed to a combination of toxicity and natural disease. Other deaths were due to trauma (12.2%) and suicide (8.2%). The fatal incident overwhelmingly occurred in a home environment (82.4%). In all cases, GHB was consumed orally. The median GHB blood concentration was 210 mg/L (range 13-1350 mg/L), and was significantly higher in toxicity cases than others (258 vs. 98 mg/L, p < .01). Other substances were present in 92.2%, most commonly psychostimulants (64.1%), hypnosedatives (28.2%) and alcohol (20.3%). Resuscitation was attempted in 20.3% of cases. Acute pneumonia (36.7%) and aspiration of vomitus (30.6%) were common.Conclusions: The typical case was a young male, who swallowed GHB and used it with other substances, most commonly at home. While acute drug toxicity was the most common cause of death, there was a substantial minority due to trauma or suicide.

