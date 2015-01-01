Abstract

Introduction: Accidental pediatric liquid paracetamol exposure is common. Most children do not require treatment with acetylcysteine and acute liver injury is rare.Case report: An otherwise well 3-year-old (15.4 kg) girl with recent vomiting and low-grade fever presented 1 h post-accidental ingestion of up to 150 mL of 24 mg/mL (240 mg/kg) of liquid paracetamol. Paracetamol concentrations 2 and 4 h post-ingestion were 105 and 97 mg/L, respectively, both below the nomogram treatment threshold so acetylcysteine was not administered. The ALT was elevated to 52 U/L 4 h post-ingestion, and then 219 U/L at 17 h, so intravenous acetylcysteine was commenced at 25 h. ALT peaked at 1393 U/L 5d post-ingestion, and INR peaked at 1.5 at 44 h post-ingestion. Acetylcysteine continued for 64 h and she made an uneventful recovery. Paracetamol metabolites were measured including, nontoxic glucuronide and sulphate conjugates and toxic cytochrome P450 (CYP) metabolites (cysteine and mercapturate). The apparent paracetamol half-life was 6.3 h. Her CYP metabolites were higher than usual, 11% of total metabolites. Glucuronide and sulphate conjugates accounted for 71 and 18% of total metabolites, respectively.Conclusion: This uncommon case of hepatotoxicity in a child following accidental liquid paracetamol ingestion may have been due to increased susceptibility from a recent viral illness with decreased oral intake, as evidenced by the higher proportion of CYP metabolites.

Language: en