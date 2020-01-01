Abstract

We report the successful repair in a 29-year-old man who experienced penetration of the ascending aorta and bronchus by a crossbow bolt. Imaging studies revealed the arrow penetrating the sternum, right lung, ascending aorta and right bronchus, with mediastinal emphysema. The top of the arrow (8 mm in diameter) was deeply embedded in the body of the thoracic vertebra. The arrow was successfully removed while maintaining a stable respiratory condition by performing differential lung ventilation. There was no need for cardiopulmonary bypass. To our knowledge, this is the first case of a through-and-through penetrating ascending aorta injury.



