Journal Article

Citation

Futamura Y, Watanuki H, Okada M, Matsuyama K. Interact. Cardiovasc. Thorac Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Thoracic Surgery, Aichi Medical University, Aichi, Japan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery)

DOI

10.1093/icvts/ivaa018

PMID

32068841

Abstract

We report the successful repair in a 29-year-old man who experienced penetration of the ascending aorta and bronchus by a crossbow bolt. Imaging studies revealed the arrow penetrating the sternum, right lung, ascending aorta and right bronchus, with mediastinal emphysema. The top of the arrow (8 mm in diameter) was deeply embedded in the body of the thoracic vertebra. The arrow was successfully removed while maintaining a stable respiratory condition by performing differential lung ventilation. There was no need for cardiopulmonary bypass. To our knowledge, this is the first case of a through-and-through penetrating ascending aorta injury.

© The Author(s) 2020. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Crossbow bolt; Penetration of ascending aorta; Trauma

