|
Citation
|
Keetley R, Westwater-Wood S, Manning JC. J. Child Health Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, The University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32067469
|
Abstract
|
This study aimed to explore the levels of participation in a UK sample of children and young people (CYP) with an acquired brain injury (ABI) at home, school and in the community through a cross-sectional study. The Child and Family Follow-Up Survey was distributed to parents/carers of 134 CYP with ABI (CYP-ABI) who received neuro-rehabilitation from 2014 to 2016. Access and recruitment were problematic resulting in a low response rate (4%). Widespread restrictions in participation were reported by four of the five respondents with community-structured events/activities and educational activities being the most restricted. Factors impacting on participation were cognitive-based and movement skills, family stress and lack of support/encouragement in the community. Study results provide information pertaining to the feasibility of undertaking research with this population while also highlighting the restrictions to participation experienced by CYP-ABI more than two years after injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Acquired brain injury; children and young people; participation