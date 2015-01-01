SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Reese S, Deutsch SA. J. Forensic Nurs. 2020; 16(1): 55-60.

Department of General Pediatrics, Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children.

(Copyright © 2020, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1097/JFN.0000000000000278

32068678

Sexual assault victimization is a traumatic experience for children and youth, and care of survivors requires a trauma-informed approach. Children and youth with developmental disabilities are sexually victimized at higher rates than those without disabilities. Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), in particular, may be at an increased risk for both traumatic events and developing traumatic sequelae after sexual assault victimization. In this report, we present the case of a youth with ASD who sought acute sexual assault care, but whose care was compromised because of multiple systems failures, including gaps in communication regarding her unique needs, and inconsistent knowledge among multidisciplinary team members regarding necessary adaptations in the implementation of trauma-informed care for youth with ASD. Lessons learned, including proposed solutions to improve communication and education, and approaches to prevent unintended retraumatization are discussed.


Language: en
