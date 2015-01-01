Abstract

Objectives: In combat sports, strikes to the head are not just incidental but a deliberate and clear determinant of success. Concussion is a complex injury that is poorly understood and inappropriate practices are often observed among athletes and coaches. The purpose of this study was to investigate concussion knowledge and behavior as well as address recommendations for combat sports athletes and coaches. Methods: 70 athletes and 35 coaches from combat sports disciplines completed an online validated survey and personal questionnaire about concussion knowledge, training experience and knowledge translation. Athletes were divided into subgroups for analysis according to sex (male n=55, female n=15), skill level (amateur n=52, professional n=18), and weight classes (<66.2kg: n=25, 66.6 to 77.5kg: n=30, and >78kg: n=15). Results: The likely absence of healthcare professionals during training was confirmed by 68.5% of coaches, and athletes declared that self-diagnosis (79%) and coaches' diagnosis (43.3%) were the most used method of suspected concussion assessment. Merely 5.7% of coaches properly recognized the level of traumatic brain injury a concussion represents, 68.8% were unfamiliar with any sideline assessment tools, and only 14.3% often seek out concussion knowledge. Athletes who were aware of the level of brain injury a concussion represents performed fewer sparring sessions per week (mild: 1.27±1.1; severe: 3.17±2.81; p=.05, d=.89) and had a greater likelihood of reporting concussive episodes. Most professional (55.5%), female (54.5%), and under 66.2kg (50%) athletes returned to full practice within one week following a concussion diagnosis. Conclusions: Relevant key gaps of knowledge and behavior were verified in combat sports athletes and coaches. The awareness of basic concepts may improve injury reporting and safer behavior in athletes. Knowledge translation strategies with accessible language are recommended for coaches, in particular on how to identify acute symptoms and perform basic assessment.

