Downhill mountain biking is a rapidly growing sport. In our case we want to present an isolated medial clavicular fracture following a mountain bike accident with a critical review on the used protection device. A 35 year old healthy patient presented to our hospital after bike accident during downhill mountain biking in Austria with pain over his right medial clavicle. The imaging showed a multifragmentary medial clavicle fracture with an intact SC-joint. Surgical intervention was recommended. Postoperative x-rays showed an anatomic reposition and correct plate positioning. The implant was removed after 18 months without any complications. A full-face helmet with a chin bar is used to achieve better protection of the maxilla, mandible and the teeth. In a hyperflexion situation of the cervical spine, a direct contact of the chin bar with the sternum, sc-joint and the medial clavicle can occur. This impact sets the mentioned structures on a high risk of dislocation and fracture as seen in our case. This risk can be significantly reduced by the combined use of a full face helmet and a neck brace. If the injury is properly identified, positive results can be achieved by surgery.



Downhill-Mountainbiking ist eine zunehmend beliebte Sportart. Wir möchten einen Fall mit isolierter Fraktur der medialen Klavikula nach einem Mountainbike-Unfall vorstellen und hierbei die verwendete Schutzausrüstung kritisch hinterfragen. Ein 35-jähriger gesunder Patient stellte sich nach einem Fahrradunfall beim Downhill-Mountainbiking in Österreich mit Schmerzen über der rechten medialen Klavikula vor. Die Bildgebung zeigte eine multifragmentäre mediale Klavikulafraktur mit intaktem Sternoklavikulargelenk. Es wurde ein chirurgischer Eingriff empfohlen. Die postoperative Röntgenkontrolle zeigte eine anatomische Reposition und eine korrekt einliegende Platte. Nach 18 Monaten wurde das Implantat komplikationslos entfernt. Full-Face-Helme mit Kinnbügel werden zum besseren Schutz der Maxilla, der Mandibula und der Zähne verwendet. Bei Hyperflexion der Halswirbelsäule kann es zu direktem Kontakt zwischen Kinnbügel und Sternum, Sternoklavikulargelenk und der medialen Klavikula kommen. Aufgrund dieses Aufpralls werden die genannten Strukturen einem hohen Luxations- und Frakturrisiko ausgesetzt, wie unser Fall zeigt. Dieses Risiko kann durch gleichzeitiges Tragen eines Full-Face-Helms und einer Neck Brace signifikant verringert werden. Bei gesicherter Diagnose der Verletzung lassen sich durch eine Operation positive Ergebnisse erzielen.

