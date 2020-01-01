Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examined the effectiveness of brief cognitive-based psychotherapy plus standard case management in the prevention of further suicide attempts, clinical severity, and treatment adherence in a randomized clinical trial compared with standard case management.



METHOD: Among five hundred and ninety-seven patients presenting with suicide attempts, 147 participants were included. They were randomized into two groups. After a 6-session intervention over four months, all participants were re-evaluated at the 6th and 12th months.



RESULTS: At a 6-month assessment, the intervention had approximately halved the odds of following suicide attempts and doubled the odds of outpatient visits in comparison with standard case management, although the differences did not attain statistical significance. At a 12-month assessment, the two groups did not differ significantly in any of the outcome variables. Generalized linear mixed models indicated that intervention did not significantly decrease the subsequent suicide risk and severity of clinical symptoms, but it did increase psychiatric outpatient treatment adherence. The subgroup analysis revealed that the intervention increased the outpatient clinic visits only for repetitive attempters, not for first-time attempters.



CONCLUSIONS: Further studies are needed to test whether more intensive psychotherapy sessions might be more effective in decreasing the probability of further attempt and the severity of symptoms.



© 2020 The American Association of Suicidology.

Language: en