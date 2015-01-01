|
Citation
Le Dorze C, Borreca A, Pignataro A, Ammassari-Teule M, Gisquet-Verrier P. Transl. Psychiatr. 2020; 10(1): e27.
Affiliation
Université Paris-Saclay, CNRS, Institut des Neurosciences Paris-Saclay, 91190, Gif-sur-Yvette, France. pascale.gisquet@u-psud.fr.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32066681
Abstract
Recent evidence indicates that reactivated memories are malleable and can integrate new information upon their reactivation. We injected rats with oxytocin to investigate whether the delivery of a drug which dampens anxiety and fear before the reactivation of trauma memory decreases the emotional load of the original representation and durably alleviates PTSD-like symptoms. Rats exposed to the single prolonged stress (SPS) model of PTSD were classified 15 and 17 days later as either resilient or vulnerable to trauma on the basis of their anxiety and arousal scores. Following 2 other weeks, they received an intracerebral infusion of oxytocin (0.1 µg/1 µL) or saline 40 min before their trauma memory was reactivated by exposure to SPS reminders. PTSD-like symptoms and reactivity to PTSD-related cues were examined 3-14 days after oxytocin treatment.
Language: en