Tenkorang EY, Asamoah-Boaheng M, Owusu AY. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana, Accra, Ghana.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1524838020906560

PMID

32067599

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To systematically analyze and summarize the literature on intimate partner violence (IPV) against HIV-positive women in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and to identify their risk factors for IPV.

METHOD: A comprehensive review of the literature using the Preferred Reporting Item for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) and Meta-Analyses of Observational Studies in Epidemiology (MOOSE) yielded 1,879 articles (PubMed = 1,251, Embase = 491, Web of Science = 132, and identified additional records = 5). Twenty were selected for quantitative and qualitative assessment and synthesis. We employed a random effects model with generic inverse variance method and estimated the odds ratios.

FINDINGS: Results indicated a high prevalence of physical, sexual, and emotional violence against women living with HIV/AIDS in SSA. Educational background, alcohol use, marital status, previous experiences with IPV, and employment status were identified as significant risk factors. We also assessed the methodological quality of the articles by examining publication bias and some heterogeneity statistics.

CONCLUSION: There is limited research on IPV against HIV-positive women in SSA. However, the few existing studies agree on the importance of targeting HIV-positive women with specific interventions given their vulnerability to IPV and to address factors exacerbating these risks and vulnerabilities.


Language: en

Keywords

IPV; SSA; meta-analysis; risk factors; women

