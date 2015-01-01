SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Broadhurst K, Williams T. Fam. Court Rev. 2019; 57(3): 405-413.

(Copyright © 2019, Association of Family and Conciliation Courts, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/fcre.12428

A pilot Family Justice Observatory for England and Wales is being launched in Spring 2019. Its overarching aim is to address concerns about the limited and uncertain place of empirical evidence in the family justice system. The Observatory will focus on providing intelligence about how the system is working, especially through the accelerated use of electronic population level data on family justice cases. Drawing on collaborative relationships between data providers and users, as well as policy and practice colleagues, the Observatory will improve collective understanding of the needs of children and families and how they are met by the family justice system.


Language: en

Children; Family; Infants; Justice; Observatory; System

