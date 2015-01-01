SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Russell AB. Fam. Court Rev. 2019; 57(1): 136-150.

(Copyright © 2019, Association of Family and Conciliation Courts, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/fcre.12401

unavailable

When it comes to child sex trafficking, health care clinics have become spaces of duality. While these facilities provide medical care to child victims, many argue that this facilitates traffickers in concealing evidence of child sex trafficking. This Note proposes an amendment to New York's Safe Harbor Act and various sections of the Social Services Law to cure legislative ambiguity with respect to health care clinics. The amendment will mandate that all state-run health care clinics implement a uniform process, utilizing mental health professionals and a standardized interview process, to identify and report instances of potential child sex trafficking.


and Victim Identification; Child Sex Trafficking; Commercial Exploitation of Children; Health Care Providers; Mandated Reporting; Safe Harbor Act; Social Services Law

