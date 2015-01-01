Abstract

According to recent national data on media use in 13-16 year olds from Sweden (https://statensmedierad.se/download/18.126747f416d00e1ba946903a/1568041620554/Ungar%20och%20medier%202019%20tillganglighetsanpassad.pdf), 72% use internet more than 3 hours daily. Excessive internet use can be seen as a non-drug form of addiction. Data from a meta-analysis, investigating the relationship between internet addiction and psychiatric co-morbidity in different age-groups, including adolescents, suggested that internet addiction is associated with alcohol abuse, ADHD, depression and anxiety (1).



This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en