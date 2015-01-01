SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wiepjes CM, den Heijer M, Bremmer MA, Nota NM, de Blok CJM, Coumou BJG, Steensma TD. Acta Psychiatr. Scand. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Medical Psychology, Amsterdam UMC, VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/acps.13164

PMID

32072611

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study explored the overall suicide death rate, the incidence over time, and the stage in transition where suicide deaths were observed in transgender people.

METHODS: A chart study, including all 8,263 referrals to our clinic since 1972. Information on death occurrence, time and cause of death was obtained from multiple sources.

RESULTS: Out of 5,107 trans women (median age at first visit 28 years, median follow-up time 10 years) and 3,156 trans men (median age at first visit 20 years, median follow-up time 5 years), 41 trans women and 8 trans men died by suicide. In trans women, suicide deaths decreased over time, while it did not change in trans men. Of all suicide deaths, 14 people were no longer in treatment, 35 were in treatment in the previous two years. The mean number of suicides in the years 2013-2017 was higher in the trans population compared with the Dutch population.

CONCLUSIONS: We observed no increase in suicide death risk over time and even a decrease in suicide death risk in trans women. However, the suicide risk in transgender people is higher than in the general population and seems to occur during every stage of transitioning. It is important to have specific attention for suicide risk in the counseling of this population and in providing suicide prevention programs.

This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

gender dysphoria; suicide; transgender

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print